November 16, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Snow & Unseasonably Cold, But Warmer, Wetter Weather Around Thanksgiving...

Main area of snow is departing & even lake effect & lake enhanced snow will wind down over the next few hours.
However, some scattered snow showers & flurries may linger & bring an additional light dusting up through tomorrow morning.
Overall (for this evening's to tonight's snow) around 1" to as much as 2" will occur over much of the viewing area.
2-4" should do it in the far north & northeast.
Lows 26-30 are expected tonight with gusts to 26 mph from the west up to about 4 a.m. with some patchy blowing & drifting snow, followed by decreasing winds.
As for tomorrow after a few snow showers in the morning, we may actually see brief sunshine with highs climbing to 33-36 with west-southwest wind 15-25 mph.
However, we cloud up by evening & the Arctic front goes through near & behind it, west to northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.
A couple of lines of snow showers/squalls are possible that bring brief less than 1" coatings/heavy dusting accumulation to slicken things up a bit on bridges & overpasses.
Lows of 13-19 are expected tomorrow night with some additional scattered snow showers, which will linger into Friday morning. Additional dustings are possible.
Winds chills may run -6 to 5.
A few flurries & snow showers are possible Friday with mostly cloudy skies & highs 22-27.
Lows of 8-14 are possible Friday night, followed by mostly sunny skies then increasing clouds later Saturday. Winds will be west-southwest at 20-30 mph.
After mostly cloudy skies for a while Saturday night, we clear & drop to 8-14 after this secondary, but dry cold front passes.
Sunday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Highs Saturday of 30-35 is expected, followed by 24-28 Sunday.
Cold, cold Sunday night should give way to a much warmer Monday with 38-44 with sunshine & a southwest wind.
Tuesday looks warmer still with 44-51 then 52-57 Wednesday as we cloud up.
Showers should arrive Wednesday evening-night with strong southerly winds.
Look at the well-below normal temperatures dominate before that sudden, albeit brief, spurt of above normal temperatures around Thanksgiving:
Rain is possible on Thanksgiving with 50s to 60. An isolated t'storm is possible.
Severe weather risk may occur eastern Texas to Louisiana & Arkansas to southwestern Mississippi.
That rain may end as period of snow Friday or Saturday as temperatures fall to the 30s with strong northwest winds.
There is the potential of 1-2" of rainfall if the storm takes the current track expected.
Much colder weather at the end of November to early December may bring a couple of Alberta Clippers that bring minor snowfall to the area.