November 15, 5:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain/Snow to Snow, Unseasonable Cold & a Much Warmer, Wetter Thanksgiving

  • Updated
  • 0
Up to 1.2" snow fell in our southwestern to western areas this morning.

Trace amounts occurred eastward.

Covington as snow was melting away:

1

WLFI tower cam earlier with the snow:

1

Downtown earlier with the snow:

1
1

It is now very wet snow to rain/snow mix, light rain & drizzle over the area with some fog. Temperatures are running 34-38.

1

Lows of 31-33 are expected tonight with some snow showers & flurries with localized dustings & a few slicks spots here & there on untreated, lesser-traveled roads & bridges & overpasses.

Some scattered snow showers & flurries will increase to steadier snowfall tomorrow late afternoon-evening.  Minor accumulations are possible with some slick areas on roadways.

Winds will be westerly at 12-16 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

1
3

After 26-30 Wednesday night with a few snow showers & flurries & a few more Thursday morning we see a lull, then a few more snow showers with local dustings Thursday evening.

Highs of 32-36 are expected with west winds increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

Lows 14-18 are expected Thursday night with wind chills to near 0 at times with a few flurries.

1

A few flurries/snow showers & highs of 22-27 will occur Friday, followed by clearing & 8-14 Friday night.

The weekend looks dry & cold, but a big warm up arrives next week, just in time for Thanksgiving.

You can see that with the forecast temperature anomalies: 

1

After the warm-up, note the big cold coming back!  Temperatures should go way back below normal after rainfall & warmth.

1

It looks like two main rounds of rainfall Wednesday night to Friday of next week.  Some of the rainfall may be heavy at times.  A couple of t'storms are even possible.

The potential is there for 1-2.25" of rainfall

Highs will run in the 50s to 62.

1

With the much colder air, we need to watch for an Alberta Clipper or two with some snowfall as we end November & start December.

Colder than normal pattern should continue for the first half of December with opportunities for snowfall.

Milder & wetter regime still appears to be the thinking for the second half of December overall.

