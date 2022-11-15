November 15, 5:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain/Snow to Snow, Unseasonable Cold & a Much Warmer, Wetter Thanksgiving

Up to 1.2" snow fell in our southwestern to western areas this morning.
Trace amounts occurred eastward.
Covington as snow was melting away:
WLFI tower cam earlier with the snow:
Downtown earlier with the snow:
It is now very wet snow to rain/snow mix, light rain & drizzle over the area with some fog. Temperatures are running 34-38.
Lows of 31-33 are expected tonight with some snow showers & flurries with localized dustings & a few slicks spots here & there on untreated, lesser-traveled roads & bridges & overpasses.
Some scattered snow showers & flurries will increase to steadier snowfall tomorrow late afternoon-evening. Minor accumulations are possible with some slick areas on roadways.
Winds will be westerly at 12-16 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
After 26-30 Wednesday night with a few snow showers & flurries & a few more Thursday morning we see a lull, then a few more snow showers with local dustings Thursday evening.
Highs of 32-36 are expected with west winds increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.
Lows 14-18 are expected Thursday night with wind chills to near 0 at times with a few flurries.
A few flurries/snow showers & highs of 22-27 will occur Friday, followed by clearing & 8-14 Friday night.
The weekend looks dry & cold, but a big warm up arrives next week, just in time for Thanksgiving.
You can see that with the forecast temperature anomalies:
After the warm-up, note the big cold coming back! Temperatures should go way back below normal after rainfall & warmth.
It looks like two main rounds of rainfall Wednesday night to Friday of next week. Some of the rainfall may be heavy at times. A couple of t'storms are even possible.
The potential is there for 1-2.25" of rainfall
Highs will run in the 50s to 62.
With the much colder air, we need to watch for an Alberta Clipper or two with some snowfall as we end November & start December.
Colder than normal pattern should continue for the first half of December with opportunities for snowfall.
Milder & wetter regime still appears to be the thinking for the second half of December overall.