November 14, 8:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Sunshine and cool today but snow works in tonight

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! This has been the coldest morning for the Greater Lafayette area since March 28th. Morning lows are in the upper teens to lower 20s area-wide. Winds are light so wind chill isn’t a big factor this morning.
The rest of the day will be fairly quiet and sunny. Today will be the “warmest” day of the week with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Normal highs for this time of year are roughly in the lower 50s so we are still running well below normal for highs and low temperatures.
Clouds will begin to increase this evening with overnight lows only dipping down to the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Tuesday
Flurries and some scattered snow showers will begin to move in after 1-3 AM tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. A slick commute may be possible Tuesday morning, so stay tuned for the latest forecasts from Storm Team 18.
Snow and flurries will be possible for much of the day but as temperatures rise above freezing during the afternoon and early evening, we could see a few areas of rain/snow mix. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.
But as temperatures get back to below-freezing Tuesday night, more scattered flurries and snow showers will be possible.
*See accumulations section below*
Wednesday and Thursday
As the low wraps around the viewing area, wrap-around isolated and scattered snow showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will only be in the mid 30s both Wednesday and Thursday.
A reinforcing and strong arctic cold front will begin to move in Thursday afternoon and evening which will usher in colder air for Friday and the upcoming weekend. A few snow showers cannot be ruled out with the FROPA (frontal passage) on Thursday as well.
Accumulations
Per the latest model guidance this morning, area-wide could see up to 1” to 3” by Thursday. The map below is the GEFS American Ensemble run. This essentially shows a map of the average snowfall totals from multiple model runs. As always, each city may not see the exact total shown on the map but 1” to 3” totals look promising for the WLFI viewing area by Thursday afternoon.
Timing of accumulations: By Tuesday evening, most of the area could see upwards of 1” to 2” and another 1” may be added throughout the day on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Impacts on Travel: Morning and evening commutes may become slick in some spots Tuesday through Thursday. Just stay weather aware and keep an eye on the radar about when snow may be working in as we will be tracking more isolated and scattered snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday which will lead to differing accumulation totals across the viewing area.
Overnight temperatures will certainly reach well below freezing will cause some re-freezing on roadways.
The map below is what I produced which has the heaviest totals to the north.
7-Day Forecast
Temperatures plummet on Friday with morning lows reaching mid-teens for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s with near and slightly above-freezing temperatures expected for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine.