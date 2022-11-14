November 14, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Projected Snowfall Totals & the Unseasonable Cold Ahead.....

Lows this morning dropped to 15-23. Overall, this was the coldest morning of the Fall so far.
Highs today reached 39-43.
TONIGHT-TUESDAY:
We cloud up tonight.
Snow moves in tomorrow morning over the area largely after 6 a.m. with temperatures around 28 (26-31 viewing area-wide). Slippery areas on roadways are possible, especially bridges & overpasses.
Looks like around 1" around Greater Lafayette. High amounts west & northwest, lower amounts east & southeast:
We should climb above freezing by 10 a.m.-1 p.m. over the viewing area.
Snow will change to light rain/snow, rain & drizzle in the afternoon with high near 37 (34-38 viewing area-wide). Areas of fog are possible late afternoon-early evening.
As we cool in the evening, we go back to some all snow with a dusting possible & some slick spots on roadways.
WEDNESDAY:
A few flurries & snow showers are possible Wednesday morning.
A wave of snow will pass Wednesday late morning to early afternoon with temperature around 32. Watch for slick areas on roadways.
Around 1" is expected around Greater Lafayette with highs amounts northwest, lower amounts east & southeast.
Melting will occur thereafter with highs of 35.
Snow showers should continue into the evening & Wednesday night with an additional dusting (some slick areas on roadways) with low near 28.
THURSDAY:
Some scattered snow showers & flurries are likely with local dustings possible.
Highs of 31-35 expected.
Unseasonably cold air arrives for Friday through the weekend with a few scattered snow showers on Friday.
Much warmer weather with round or two of rainfall is expected toward & on Thanksgiving.
Another surge of cold should arrive to end November & move into December. Some snow will likely return.