November 14, 10:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Here is the Latest Information On Some Snow & the Unusually Cold Weather (For So Early In the Season)

Round of snow passes Tuesday morning-midday, followed by some rain/snow/drizzle & areas of fog.
Round of snow is possible Wednesday evening.
Morning snow will melt in the afternoon with highs 35-38, but a new dusting may occur in the evening with temperatures 32-33.
A few scattered show showers will occur Wednesday night with lows 30-33.
A few scattered snow showers will give way to round of snow Wednesday late afternoon-evening with temperatures cooling from 33-36 to 31-33.
New accumulation is expected.
As for Thursday, some more scattered snow showers will pivot in from the northwest with some dustings possible. Highs of 32-35 are expected after morning lows upper 20s to 30.
Cloudy skies dominate Tuesday to Thursday.
After a few snow showers Friday, unseasonably cold weather dominates Friday to Sunday with highs Friday at only 22-26 & lows Friday night to 7-15.
Note how well-below normal temperatures dominate before we suddenly warm above normal by Thanksgiving & through that following weekend.
After the nice warm-up, note how surges of cold begin to swing back in at the end of November to the start of December. These cold surges will features temperatures below to well-below normal.
We also see rainfall around Thanksgiving. Some severe weather is possible in Arkansas to Mississippi to far western Kentucky.
After this warmth & wetness, that cold spills in & with it, potential of snowfall from one or more Alberta Clippers dropping southeastward.
Again, it still looks like colder weather & snowier weather dominates the first half of December, followed by milder, wet regime in latter December.
Colder pattern returns as we end December & move into January.