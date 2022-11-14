 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW COULD IMPACT THE MORNING RUSH HOUR...

Light snow will develop late tonight and spread northeast into
central Indiana Tuesday morning. While amounts are expected to be
light, this snow could create slick spots, especially on untreated
surfaces, bridges, and overpasses.

Check conditions before heading out in the morning, and be
prepared to allow extra time to reach your destination if needed.

November 14, 10:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Here is the Latest Information On Some Snow & the Unusually Cold Weather (For So Early In the Season)

  • Updated
  • 0
Round of snow passes Tuesday morning-midday, followed by some rain/snow/drizzle & areas of fog.

Round of snow is possible Wednesday evening.

Morning snow will melt in the afternoon with highs 35-38, but a new dusting may occur in the evening with temperatures 32-33.

A few scattered show showers will occur Wednesday night with lows 30-33.

3
1

A few scattered snow showers will give way to round of snow Wednesday late afternoon-evening with temperatures cooling from 33-36 to 31-33.

New accumulation is expected.

1
4

As for Thursday, some more scattered snow showers will pivot in from the northwest with some dustings possible.  Highs of 32-35 are expected after morning lows upper 20s to 30.

Cloudy skies dominate Tuesday to Thursday.

1

After a few snow showers Friday, unseasonably cold weather dominates Friday to Sunday with highs Friday at only 22-26 & lows Friday night to 7-15.

1
1

Note how well-below normal temperatures dominate before we suddenly warm above normal by Thanksgiving & through that following weekend.

3

After the nice warm-up, note how surges of cold begin to swing back in at the end of November to the start of December.  These cold surges will features temperatures below to well-below normal.

1

We also see rainfall around Thanksgiving.  Some severe weather is possible in Arkansas to Mississippi to far western Kentucky.

1

After this warmth & wetness, that cold spills in & with it, potential of snowfall from one or more Alberta Clippers dropping southeastward.

1

Again, it still looks like colder weather & snowier weather dominates the first half of December, followed by milder, wet regime in latter December.

Colder pattern returns as we end December & move into January.

