November 11, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A cold and blustery weekend ahead with a chance for wintry precipitation

(WLFI) – Good Friday morning and a big thank you to all Veterans who have served in our nation’s military.
We have talked about this morning’s cold front since Monday. It is moving into the WLFI viewing area this morning. This will give us winds out of the WNW for today with falling temperatures in the afternoon.
A few areas of fog/drizzle have been noted. We may see some clearing later this morning but expect a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day.
We will rise temperatures slightly into the mid to lower 50s early in the afternoon then fall quickly into the lower 30s by this evening. After the front moves through, winds will begin to ramp up. We’ll have sustained winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-30 at times. Wind chill values will come into play by tonight and through tomorrow mainly staying in the 20s.
In days past, we have expected a passing sprinkle or two for today however most of the moisture should dry up due to Tropical Depression Nicole that is working up the Appalachian region and will stay east of our viewing area. We’ll just see some upper-level clouds from that system.
(The Radar image above is of 7:30 AM Friday. Note the cold front has moved through the viewing area while most of the moisture is with the tropical remnants of Nicole east of our region.)
Saturday
Saturday morning will begin with lows in the upper 20s area-wide. Most of the day should remain mostly to partly cloudy with a low chance of a few passing flurries. We’ll be watching a small clipper from the southwest of the viewing area that may bring some of those flurries into the viewing area.
Other than a few lake effect snow showers on Saturday into Sunday to the NE portions of the viewing area, it should remain cloudy and blustery. Winds will once again be gusting up to 20-30 mph giving us wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. Wind chill values could remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Overall, isolated snow showers/flurries will be possible Friday night through Saturday night. A dusting to no accumulation is expected.
Sunday
Morning lows will be in the mid 20s for Sunday morning. We’ll get more sunshine for Sunday as the parent low finally works further northeast. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.
7-Day Forecast
Monday will remain dry with slightly warmer temperatures with a mix of clouds and sun. We are watching our next system{s} to arrive by Tuesday. The forecast gets a little tricky beyond Monday due to uncertainties of two systems. One from the NW and another system to the SW. If these systems combine/phase, we could see some snowfall by Tuesday. Models, as of this morning, have been a bit aggressive with snow for the viewing area.
However, since we are still more than 4-5 days out, there are more uncertainties than facts about the upcoming system. Regardless, stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest forecasts throughout the upcoming weekend and into Monday.
One certainty is that temperatures will remain well below normal for the next 7-day period.