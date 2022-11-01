November 1, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Plenty of Warmth, But a Big Change Down the Road

Lows this morning ran 40-51 with areas of dense fog.
Fog cleared completely by 1 p.m., followed by lots of sunshine & a south breeze.
Highs today reached 64-70.
You can see the unseasonable warmth & note how the warmth dominates through next Wednesday.
So, even as this line of storms passes Saturday (system speeding up) with potentially some isolated severe weather risk, it doesn't sufficiently cool down behind it.
A broken line of storms is possible mid or late next week as a weak cold front moves through, then moves back north as a warm front (And yes that could very well be a tropical system on the East Coast or a hybrid system with flooding rain, wind & high surf, coastal flooding & beach erosion).
Your 7-day forecast:
Big warmth then returns with near/record warmth near November 10-15 with 70s.
Strong cold front is still likely around November 15 with line of storms with severe weather risk.
Much, much colder weather will roar in behind it! Temperatures may drop to 20 degrees below normal with some lake effect snow showers.
A bout of minor accumulating snow showers is possible before Thanksgiving.
Temperatures rebound around & after Thanksgiving for a time.
Colder weather should follow with risk of snow showers.
Milder weather with rain may begin December, followed by another round of snow showers with much colder weather.