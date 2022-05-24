Notice to bidders: Contractors needed for Lafayette public projects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Over the past several months, fewer contractors have bid on public projects, and those bids are often more expensive than expected, city officials said Tuesday.
For example, the Lafayette Board of Works didn't receive any bids on a Columbian Park sidewalk project and on Tuesday morning rejected another bid on the Fifth Street parking garage renovation that was more than twice the engineer's estimate.
City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says the bid shortage is a growing problem. He chalked it up to the nationwide labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation and this:
"The federal government is pumping money into the economy and there's only so many contractors," he said, "so that with the additional funding there's more projects going on and the same amount of contracts to do those projects."
The city on Tuesday put out a notice to bidders for a Kossuth Street resurfacing project. Grenard says he expects bids for this work will also be in short supply.
"It's almost like a perfect storm of these things coming together ... causing us to see bids that are coming in over the engineer's estimate, as well as just getting fewer bidders for our projects," he said.