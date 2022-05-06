 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Northwest Indiana man arrested for threatening justices

  • Updated
  • 0
generic handcuffs.jpg

MOROCCO, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old northwestern Indiana man faces two felony counts of intimidation for allegedly threatening the justices of the Indiana Supreme Court, Indiana State Police say.

David Wayne Goetz II of Morocco was arrested Wednesday, police said.

An investigation began in late February when Indiana State Capitol Police contacted state police detectives at the Lowell post about the alleged threats.

Police said they learned Goetz had sent threatening emails to the justices. As the investigation continued into April, Goetz allegedly continued to send the threatening emails and left threatening voicemails with the court, police said.

In one case, Goetz allegedly said “I am serious. I will kill you people now for violating my rights of a fair trial of all my charges of the state of Indiana.”

Other emails threatened a “bloodbath” and said Goetz had the right to kill every single cop and judge in the country.”

During an interview, Goetz admitted emailing the court but denied threatening it.

“I just threatened the judge,” he said.

A warrant was executed Wednesday and Goetz was taken into custody at the Newton County Jail.

Online court records do not show an attorney for Goetz who might comment on his behalf.

Recommended for you