North White gets a mouthful after serving bad lunches

MONON, Ind. (WLFI) — Students and parents are concerned about the quality and quantity of local school lunches, resulting in several stomach-churning photos circulating on social media.
It's not just what's on the menu that has parents concerned; it's what students found, and then photographed, after they bit into food served to them last week at North White Middle-High School.
"Raw food, raw chicken, bloody chicken," said North White parent Melissa Suprenant.
"Either not enough or it's not cooked right," said Suprenant's daughter, North White freshman Destiny Straka.
Straka went home sick last week after taking a bite of a chicken breast she said was raw inside.
"And then the other day, we had orange chicken and it was not cooked all the way. ... Seeing that it was pink inside and a lot of other kids seen that, too, we all just started taking pictures of it, seeing what we could do about it," Straka said.
Suprenant posted the photos to Facebook. Since then, she's received more reports of students getting sick but the White County Health Department confirmed only one illness related to a bad school lunch.
"Oh, I know there were more," Suprenant said. "I've had parents reach out to me after my social media post that their kids were sick the same day over the chicken."
"All the same day," Straka said. "It was basically food poisoning from the school. A couple of us went home from it. A couple of us got home and then got sick."
In a statement, North White School Corp. said its food is pre-packaged and pre-cooked but didn't meet "our expected standards."
"Because it is a third-party company that feeds our kids and I understand that, but it's coming out of their cafeteria doors," Suprenant said.
As News 18 reported, schools are facing supply chain issues when sourcing breakfast and lunch. That's cutting into the quality and quantity.
"There's not enough on their plates to even feed a 5-year-old kid," Suprenant said.
For now, Straka says she's packing her own lunch and keeping an eye on the cafeteria.
"I'm still getting school lunch just so I can get it and see if it's OK and good. Basically, just packing junk food in my lunch box and taking it to school to eat," she said.
Officials with North White and the White County Health Department weren't available for on-camera interviews. They told News 18 that they're working together to investigate the issue and ensure it doesn't happen again.