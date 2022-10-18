No pardons for marijuana crimes in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this month President Biden announced he was pardoning over 6,000 people convicted of federal possession of marijuana charges.
The President also urged governors to follow suit and do the same on the state level.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is not willing to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana charges in the state at this moment. In the state of Indiana, possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, but possession of more than 30 grams is classified as a level 6 felony and can land a person six months to two and a half years in jail.
While Gov. Holcomb denies using executive pardons, people can expunge the crime from their record in the state. Gov. Holcomb says people quote "should not serve as a life sentence after an individual has served their time."
One Purdue political science professor at Purdue University looks into why Gov. Holcomb made the choice he did.
"I think in Indiana the more conservative attitude would be to go slowly on this," Dr. James McCann said. "What Holcomb said was that he was reluctant to issue his own pardon, because there was not a consciences within federal law over this and so he wanted to hold off on that."
Dr. McCann also shared why he thinks Gov. Holcomb did not use executive pardon.
"Our governor was reluctant. He said he sympathized with individuals who were convicted for marijuana use and possession, and he didn't think that it should ruin their lives or anything like that," Dr. McCann said. "But he was reluctant to follow suit using justice, executive authority. What he said in his comments recently was that until there's a sort of federal law has passed through Congress and more of a consensus on this kind of reform, he was reluctant to take action."
Dr. McCann also mentioned to News 18 that legalizing marijuana in both Indiana, and federally is not something he thinks will happen in the near future.