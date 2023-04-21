No one hurt after trooper's cruiser hit on I-65

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nobody is hurt after an Indiana State Police trooper's cruiser was hit Thursday night.
According to ISP, troopers were originally on the scene of a previous crash on I-65 southbound near Brookston exit at the 178 mile marker.
The right lane had to be shut down due to the crash.
The ISP cruiser used to help with the lane closure was rear-ended by another car.
It's unknown at this time if the trooper was in the vehicle when it was hit.
ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers says there are no injuries reported.