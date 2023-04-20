 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Howard, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RH values will also drop to around 30
percent which will create elevated fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

No one hurt after lightning strikes Lafayette apartment buildings

Murdock Gardens Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — No one is hurt after lightning struck Murdock Gardens Apartments near 29th and Ferry streets.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday as a line of storms passed through the area.

The lightning strike set off fire alarms and prompted a response from Lafayette Fire Department.

Property manager Sandi Mellon says a fire panel in one of the buildings is being repaired.

One resident says she heard a loud crack, briefly lost electricity and felt a jolt through a warming pad she was using at the time.

