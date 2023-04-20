No one hurt after lightning strikes Lafayette apartment buildings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — No one is hurt after lightning struck Murdock Gardens Apartments near 29th and Ferry streets.
It happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday as a line of storms passed through the area.
The lightning strike set off fire alarms and prompted a response from Lafayette Fire Department.
Property manager Sandi Mellon says a fire panel in one of the buildings is being repaired.
One resident says she heard a loud crack, briefly lost electricity and felt a jolt through a warming pad she was using at the time.