No one hurt after bus full of students crashes near Stockwell

STOCKWELL, Ind. (WLFI) — No one is hurt after a school bus crashed into a van Friday morning.
It happened at about 8:40 a.m. at State Road 28 and County Road 700 East.
Capt. Rob Hainje says the bus driver didn't see the van as he crossed into the intersection.
The bus clipped the van and sent it rolling into a ditch.
The van snapped a utility pole in half before stopping on its side.
Both drivers and the 37 kids on the bus are OK.
Staff loaded the students onto a different bus and took them to Cole Elementary School.