No charges for officer or student involved in Purdue arrest incident

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Madison County Special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced Monday that no charges will be filed against the officer or the student involved in an arrest back in February.
Video of the incident, showing Officer Jon Selke arresting Adonis Tuggle after a reported domestic incident quickly went viral.
The prosecutor stated that, "The student, Mr. Tuggle, released a video that failed to depict his own behavior which was necessitated police use of force."
The prosecutor said the full investigation revealed that the officer Selke did what he was expected to do. He continued saying that though probably cause exist for multiple charges against Tuggle, no charges would be filed with respect to the requests for Purdue University, Officer Selke and others.
The arrest happened on February 4 and was caught on camera.