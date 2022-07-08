No arrests as LPD investigates Thursday shooting at Cambridge

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — No arrests have been made in a shooting Thursday night at Cambridge Estates.
It happened at about 6 p.m. near 3800 Harrow Court.
Lafayette Police Department says a group of men were arguing outside when two of them exchanged gunfire. That's according to statements from people at the scene.
No one was hurt during the shooting. Officers found several shell casings and damage to nearby apartment buildings.
LPD has identified but not named several persons of interest. Police believe it was an isolated incident.