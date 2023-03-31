No arrest after hackers post child porn to firefighter's social media accounts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood says hackers posted child sex abuse material to a Wabash Township firefighter's social media accounts.
The hack resulted in a multi-agency, multi-county investigation, which included a Boone County child abuse and sexual exploitation task force that conducted police raids at the Wabash Township Fire Department and the firefighter's Lebanon home.
News 18 isn't naming the firefighter because he wasn't arrested or charged.
Investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the firefighter's workplace and home, according a statement from Eastwood and a copy of the search warrant provided to News 18 after a public record request.
"Law enforcement was able to obtain new information/evidence from the social media provider after the serving of the search warrants and examination of the said devices which it was able to examine," Eastwood says in the statement "Upon examining all the evidence obtained, Boone County law enforcement determined that the social media account of the subject of the investigation was hacked."
Eastwood notes the firefighter was cooperative with the investigation.
The case was recently closed after investigators failed to find probable cause to file charges, Zionsville police Capt. Drew Sterling adds.
Wabash Township Fire Chief provided the following statement:
"It’s absolutely not the place of my office to release information regarding the investigation, but I do feel that it’s incredibly important for our community to understand that they are safe," Ward says in the statement. "While headlines about a 'raid' at a firehouse certainly get clicks and views, it does little more than erode the public’s trust in our organization and our personnel. We are however hopeful that the agencies involved in this investigation will use it as a tool to help educate the public on the horrifying public and private effects of identity theft."
News 18 also reached out to the township trustee for comment and is waiting to hear back.