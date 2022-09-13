No. 9 Purdue falls to No. 4 Louisville over the weekend

Purdue volleyball falls to Louisville, 0-3, and picks up a 3-0 win against Xavier over the weekend.
Head Coach Dave Shondell said Louisville would be the team's toughest nonconference opponent.
Boilers lost to the Cardinals during the 2021 season, and were hoping for a different result this year.
But it didn't go their way, and Purdue fell to the Cardinals three sets to zero.
The Boilermakers were able to rebound the following day against Xavier.
Purdue swept the Musketeers 3-0 and left Kentucky with a win.
Coach Shondell thought his team played well, despite the loss.
"I felt good about the way we competed against Louisville," Shondell said. "In each of the three sets we lost, there was a spurt that we got outscored maybe five to zero, or six to one. We just have to figure out as we grow as a team, how to eliminate the good teams from taking advantage of you for those spurts."
Purdue will be back in action at home on Thursday against Northern Kentucky and Saturday against Ball State.