 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

No. 1 Purdue picks up 75-70 win over Michigan

  • 0
Matt Painter

Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer combined for 36 points to power Purdue past Michigan, 75-70. 

The Boilermakers went on a 15-0 run with three minutes remaining in the first half. But the Wolverines responded and trailed by six points at the break.

In the final minute of the game, Michigan caught up to Purdue and the Boilers led by three points. 

The Wolverines had to foul to stop and clock and Brandon Newman drained both free throws to secure the win. 

Purdue improves to 20-1 on the year and remains undefeated (7-0) on the road.

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 19 points. Fletcher Loyer added 17. 

Purdue's bench finished with 23 points thanks to some big shots by Trey Kaufman-Renn (8 pts), David Jenkins Jr. (8pts) and Brandon Newman (4pts).

Purdue's next challenge will come on Sunday when the Boilermakers face Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 12:15PM.

Tags

Recommended for you