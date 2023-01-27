No. 1 Purdue picks up 75-70 win over Michigan

Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer combined for 36 points to power Purdue past Michigan, 75-70.
The Boilermakers went on a 15-0 run with three minutes remaining in the first half. But the Wolverines responded and trailed by six points at the break.
In the final minute of the game, Michigan caught up to Purdue and the Boilers led by three points.
The Wolverines had to foul to stop and clock and Brandon Newman drained both free throws to secure the win.
Purdue improves to 20-1 on the year and remains undefeated (7-0) on the road.
Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 19 points. Fletcher Loyer added 17.
Purdue's bench finished with 23 points thanks to some big shots by Trey Kaufman-Renn (8 pts), David Jenkins Jr. (8pts) and Brandon Newman (4pts).
Purdue's next challenge will come on Sunday when the Boilermakers face Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 12:15PM.