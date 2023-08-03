NIPSCO to raise electricity rates

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The summer weather's putting a strain on air conditioning units and on our utility budgets.
The issue's about to get worse for NIPSCO customers.
The company recently announced its raising its electricity rates.
NIPSCO says the average residential customer will see an increase of about $12 per month.
This comes after a state regulatory commission OK'd the rate hike.
The fee increase will be phased in starting right now and ending in 2024.
The company initially proposed an increase of $19 per month.