NHK shooting one year later

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — One year is gone since a deadly shooting outside an NHK Seating plant.
As News 18 reported, prosecutors seek the death penalty for Gary Ferrell II. He faces two counts of murder and other felonies.
Police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Promise Mays and her grandmother, 62-year-old Pamela Sledd, as they walked into work. The three were employees at NHK.
Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets says the shooting still weighs heavily on residents and first responders.
"It's always on your mind. Is this gonna happen again?" Sheets says. "I'm hoping it's something we never have to have again in our community. ... Every time I go by there, I think about it. I've been out to the plant for a few times for some meetings, and it's always in the back of your mind."
NHK recently held a memorial to recognize the one-year anniversary of the shooting. Friends, family and employees gathered around a small memorial placed outside the factory.
"There was a lot of people that are still upset, still scared and also have to worry about their own safety," Frankfort police Chief Scott Shoemaker says. "You just never know what somebody might do to you, so people just need to be vigilant."
Ferrell's criminal case is moving slowly through the court system. A judge canceled a jury trial in February and hasn't set a new date.