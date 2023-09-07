NHK Shooter Sentenced to 110 Years in Prison

Clinton County, Ind. (WLFI) - Gary Ferrell will be spending 110 years without parole at the Indiana Department of Corrections after Judge Hunter made the announcement at the second day of the sentencing hearing.
News 18 previously reported the death penalty is off the table due to Ferrell's Intellectual Disability.
Prosecutor Anthony Sommers argued Ferrell should serve the maximum sentence of 65 years for each count of murder due to the brutality and premeditation of the murders. Sommers believes the aggravating factors out way the mitigating factors.
"There are other ways he could have committed a crime for murder. He didn't have to use a firearm. He chose to use a firearm," he said.
Defense attorney Stacy Uliana argued the judge must take the mitigating factors into account. She said he lived a law biding life for most of his time before the crime, and pleaded guilty to both murders. She asked for the "mitigated sentence".
"The court must consider not just what Gary did, but who he is, and if possible, why he did this," she said.
Judge Hunter came back after 20 minutes with his ruling. Ferrell has been sentenced to 55 years for each murder consecutively without parole. Ferrell's right to appeal has been waived because he pled guilty.