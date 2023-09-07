 Skip to main content
NHK shooter, Gary Ferrell, sentenced to over 100 years

Mugshot released of Frankfort shooter

Gary C. Ferrell II, the suspect identified in the NHK seating shooting on Aug., 18.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gary Ferrell was sentenced Thursday to 110 years without parole. Two consecutive 55 year sentences, one for each count of murder.

In April, Ferrell pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. Prosecutors in return dropped their request for the death penalty. 

Ferrell was accused with shooting and killing 21-year-old, Promise Mays, and her grandmother 62-year-old, Pamela Sledd. 

