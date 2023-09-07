NHK shooter, Gary Ferrell, sentenced to over 100 years

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gary Ferrell was sentenced Thursday to 110 years without parole. Two consecutive 55 year sentences, one for each count of murder.

In April, Ferrell pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. Prosecutors in return dropped their request for the death penalty.

"I killed Promise," NHK shooter, Gary Ferrell told the Court Family members of the two women shot and killed at the NHK plant in Frankfort back in August, 2021 heard the shooter admit to killing their loved one at the first day of the sentencing hearing at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Ferrell was accused with shooting and killing 21-year-old, Promise Mays, and her grandmother 62-year-old, Pamela Sledd.