NHK Seating plant shooter hearing happening today

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gary Ferrell will appear in court at the Clinton County Courthouse. He's set for a two-day sentencing hearing in the August 2021 shooting outside the NHK Seating plant near Frankfort.
In April, Ferrell pleaded guilty to two counts of murder. Prosecutors in return dropped their request for the death penalty. His attorneys previously argued he has an intellectual disability.
Police say he shot and killed 21-year-old, Promise Mays, and her grandmother 62-year-old, Pamela Sledd. The pair were walking into work at the factory near I-65.
Court staff told News 18 the hearing today will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will consist mostly of witness testimony. The actual sentencing is expected to take place tomorrow.