 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Next hearing set for removal of Fairfield Township trustee

  • Updated
  • 0
Fairfield Township Trustee

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An effort to oust Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles moves on to Tippecanoe County commissioners.

As News 18 reported, township board members held a public hearing and passed a resolution to remove Coles from office.

The process is made possible by a new state law laying out a four-step process to unseat neglectful trustees.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing Aug. 15 and consider a similar resolution Sept. 6.

If passed, the resolution moves on to the county council. Finally, a judge will decide the trustee's fate.

Coles and the township are the subject of multiple state financial and criminal investigations.

Recommended for you