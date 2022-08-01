Next hearing set for removal of Fairfield Township trustee

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An effort to oust Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles moves on to Tippecanoe County commissioners.
As News 18 reported, township board members held a public hearing and passed a resolution to remove Coles from office.
The process is made possible by a new state law laying out a four-step process to unseat neglectful trustees.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing Aug. 15 and consider a similar resolution Sept. 6.
If passed, the resolution moves on to the county council. Finally, a judge will decide the trustee's fate.
Coles and the township are the subject of multiple state financial and criminal investigations.