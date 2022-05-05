 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Newton County man charged with intimidation after threatening State Supreme Court Justices

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State Police Logo

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Newton County man is charged with making threats to State Supreme Court Justices.

Indiana State Police said they were contacted in late February by State Capitol Police about the threats. 

They said David Wayne Goetz II sent threatening emails to the Justices on multiple occasions through April.

In one case, Goetz allegedly said "I am serious. I will kill you people now for violating my rights of a fair trial of all my charges of the state of Indiana."

Other emails threatened a "bloodbath," and said Goetz had the right to kill every single cop and judge in the country."

During an interview, Goetz admitted emailing the Court. However, he denied threatening the Court, but said, "I just threatened the judge."

Investigators say Goetz also made phone calls to the court and left threatening voicemails when the calls weren't answered.

Goetz was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of Intimidation.

