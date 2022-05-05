Newton County man charged with intimidation after threatening State Supreme Court Justices

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Newton County man is charged with making threats to State Supreme Court Justices.
Indiana State Police said they were contacted in late February by State Capitol Police about the threats.
They said David Wayne Goetz II sent threatening emails to the Justices on multiple occasions through April.
In one case, Goetz allegedly said "I am serious. I will kill you people now for violating my rights of a fair trial of all my charges of the state of Indiana."
Other emails threatened a "bloodbath," and said Goetz had the right to kill every single cop and judge in the country."
During an interview, Goetz admitted emailing the Court. However, he denied threatening the Court, but said, "I just threatened the judge."
Investigators say Goetz also made phone calls to the court and left threatening voicemails when the calls weren't answered.
Goetz was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of Intimidation.