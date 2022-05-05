Newton County man charged with intimidation after threatening State Supreme Court Justices

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton. White River at Elliston and Edwardsport. .Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several days, bringing additional flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High water affects river cabins near North 9th Street. Low county roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&