News 18 This Morning captures meteor during the lunar eclipse

(WLFI) - News 18 This Morning captured a meteor on our WLFI tower camera while viewing the lunar eclipse live on TV.
News 18 Morning Anchor Marlee Thomas was tossing to commercial break while talking over our tower camera. She was describing the lunar eclipse but suddenly a meteor showed up just to the left of the moon. Storm Team 18 Meteorologist David Siple confirmed it was meteor.
According to the American Meteor Society, the Orionid, Southern Taurid, Northern Taurid, and the Leonid meteor showers are usually active during this time of the year.
If you have any pictures of this morning's lunar eclipse, you can send it to our Report It page or click, here.