News 18 raises funds for first responders

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Donations in Tuesday's News 18 Hero Fund telethon could help pay for some new gear and technology for the West Lafayette Fire Department.
Thermal imaging cameras that allow firefighters to see through smoke are one of the items WLFD hopes to get into the hands of every firefighter. And they want to invest in new gas detectors.
Chief Jeff Need told News 18 they're also looking to buy drone technology to have a bird's eye view of a fire ground.
"Thermal imaging cameras, somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 to 20 would have enough for all of our positions on our apparatus," Need said. "The gas detectors, we like to have one or two of those on every apparatus. So, somewhere 6 to 8 for the gas detectors."
Thermal imaging cameras cost about $7,500 and gas detectors can cost $4,000 to $6,000. Need also told News 18 having a second set of custom-fitted gear is important for every firefighter.
"If they're at a house fire and they've been inside in the smoke, where the carcinogens are, we have bags that they'll put that gear in before they get back in the fire truck," Need said. "Because, we don't want to put those carcinogens in the fire truck if they're going to respond to the next person's call."
The department currently has 15 sets of spare gear in varying sizes, but in an active blaze, firefighters need every inch of skin to be covered or risk severe burns.
A custom set costs $3,000 per firefighter.