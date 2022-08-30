News 18 Giving Day: HeroFund USA meets the needs of first responders

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – News 18 is gearing up for its inaugural First Responders Safety Giving Day on Tuesday, September 6. The telethon-style fundraiser is a partnership with the nonprofit group, HeroFund USA.
The organization was founded in 2016 and hosts fundraising campaigns across the United States. The campaigns raise money to provide state-of-the-art personal protection equipment for law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
HeroFund USA CEO Darrell Smith said the nonprofit has worked with 45 agencies around the country to provide agencies with police vests, thermal imaging cameras and ballistic helmets, among other items.
Smith said he started HeroFund USA to fill a critical need for first responders and their families.
"There's not one organization in the country that is dedicated solely to providing funding for first responder safety equipment and resources to help ensure that the first responders... that he or she get to go home to their loved ones after they're done serving and protecting our family, our friends, our neighbors,” Smith said.
Smith said people who help fund the upcoming campaign will be directly impacted by their contributions.
"All funds raised locally stay local,” Smith said. “While we are HeroFund USA, the money raised in the Lafayette, Indiana, WLFI viewing area will be invested in greater safety for first responders in the WLFI viewing area. That's important for people to know."
Smith said the fundraising campaigns also serve as a way to strengthen the connection between residents and their emergency personnel.
News 18's inaugural First Responders Safety Giving Day is next Tuesday, September 6 from 6 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Learn more about the event, including information about how to donate, here.