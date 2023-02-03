Newcomers force primary races in Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two political newcomers are forcing primary races in Greater Lafayette.
Friday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file to run in the 2023 municipal elections.
Only two contested races will be on the primary ballot.
Four candidates are running for three open seats each on the Lafayette and West Lafayette city councils.
Derek Reuter and Iris O'Donnell-Ballisario are running against incumbent councilors.
News 18 caught up with Reuter to discuss why he decided to jump in the race.
Reuter says he's never run for public office but has worked behind the scenes in many political campaigns.
"Very much a progressive," he said of himself. "Also, very reasonable and grounded. ... I'm an opportunity have a candidate that's more left and progressive, and is going to fight for working class issues over corporate issues."
Reuter says one of his top goals is to raise the city's minimum wage.
O'Donnell-Bellisario wasn't available this week for comment.
For a full list of candidates, click HERE.