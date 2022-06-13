New vendors, new event director for 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe

 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New vendors, new event director for 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Thousands of people will be making their way to Downtown Lafayette this weekend. Thirty vendors will be on site too as the annual Taste of Tippecanoe is set for Saturday night.

This year's Taste will include the usual lineup of food and drink vendors. It will also put more focus on the work and mission of the event's host, The Arts Federation. Twenty percent of the money these vendors make is given to TAF.

While many of this year’s 30 vendors are returning, some like Brokerage Brewing Company are making their first appearance at the Taste. Brokerage is a West Lafayette brewery. It will be serving two of its most popular beers at the Taste.

Brokerage Brewing Company General Manager Seth Martin says the Taste is a chance to showcase fan favorites with a few twists.

"We'll definitely have our Walking Ashland on tap and then we're going to go with at least one more beer,” Martin said. “We'll figure that out. We may have some surprises in there as well."

What Martin says likely won't be surprising, however, is seeing the tap room turned full service restaurant at many more Tastes in the future.

"We're happy to probably move on with our relationship with the Taste going forward because we're local, and we want to participate in local events,” Martin said. “That's something that's important to us."

The Taste's new director and TAF Chief Operating Officer, Ann Fields Monical, says Brokerage is not the only new vendor for people to try.

"We are excited to have Nom Nom Tacos and Tequila, which is a new restaurant that opened up downtown on the square earlier this year,” Fields Monical said. “We also are working with Big Woods Brewery. They're bringing some food. Their beer component of their business, Quaff On, will also be serving beer in our local artisan beer and wine garden."

The Taste of Tippecanoe runs Saturday evening from 6 to midnight. News 18 will be live from Downtown Lafayette when the gates open at 6 to bring you all the latest from this year's event. To learn more about the 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe, including information about discounted presale tickets, visit the Taste’s main page here.