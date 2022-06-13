New vendors, new event director for 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Thousands of people will be making their way to Downtown Lafayette this weekend. Thirty vendors will be on site too as the annual Taste of Tippecanoe is set for Saturday night.
This year's Taste will include the usual lineup of food and drink vendors. It will also put more focus on the work and mission of the event's host, The Arts Federation. Twenty percent of the money these vendors make is given to TAF.
While many of this year’s 30 vendors are returning, some like Brokerage Brewing Company are making their first appearance at the Taste. Brokerage is a West Lafayette brewery. It will be serving two of its most popular beers at the Taste.
Brokerage Brewing Company General Manager Seth Martin says the Taste is a chance to showcase fan favorites with a few twists.
"We'll definitely have our Walking Ashland on tap and then we're going to go with at least one more beer,” Martin said. “We'll figure that out. We may have some surprises in there as well."
What Martin says likely won't be surprising, however, is seeing the tap room turned full service restaurant at many more Tastes in the future.
"We're happy to probably move on with our relationship with the Taste going forward because we're local, and we want to participate in local events,” Martin said. “That's something that's important to us."
The Taste's new director and TAF Chief Operating Officer, Ann Fields Monical, says Brokerage is not the only new vendor for people to try.
"We are excited to have Nom Nom Tacos and Tequila, which is a new restaurant that opened up downtown on the square earlier this year,” Fields Monical said. “We also are working with Big Woods Brewery. They're bringing some food. Their beer component of their business, Quaff On, will also be serving beer in our local artisan beer and wine garden."
The Taste of Tippecanoe runs Saturday evening from 6 to midnight. News 18 will be live from Downtown Lafayette when the gates open at 6 to bring you all the latest from this year's event. To learn more about the 2022 Taste of Tippecanoe, including information about discounted presale tickets, visit the Taste’s main page here.