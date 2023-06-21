New theater group to perform 'The Addams Family' musical

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new community theater group is performing a musical version of the "The Addams Family."
The ACORN Players are hosting the musical at 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette.
The youth production of the Addams Family features a talented cast of junior and senior high school students from many local schools.
Lyn Schneider with the ACORN Players says, "The fast and funny musical is a bright production of song, dance and doom that will satisfy 'The Addams Family' fans, while being relatable to those who are unfamiliar with 'The Addams Family.'"