New Terminal Approved for Purdue University Airport

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Plans for a new terminal at the Purdue University Airport were approved by the Purdue Board of Trustees.
This 8,000 square foot facility has been in the works for four to five years according to Vice President of Auxiliary Services, Rob Wynkoop. He says it will cost $10 million. It will be located on the west side of the existing terminal.
Before having it approved by the Board of Trustees, TSA security, as well as how people would move through the airport and terminal had to be mapped out.
The plan for this project is to bring back commercial flights to the airport. Wynkoop said this has been a goal for a long time.
"There's long been a desire to return commercial services to the Greater Lafayette area. It helps in so many ways, not just for Purdue, but the community overall," he said.
It can be a challenge traveling to West Lafayette. Mayor of West Lafayette, John Dennis said people have to fly into either Indianapolis, or Chicago. Then they have to find a way to drive to West Lafayette. He says commercial flights out of Purdue Airport will help eliminate the hassle.
"The idea of having an airport here that can support a major carrier is absolutely phenomenal. It's great on the social level, it's great on the international level, and obviously, it's super great on the economic level," Dennis said.
In the beginning, the airport will serve as a hub that will be able to get you to larger airports.
"This would be an airport terminal that would get you a connection to a major hub like O'Hare or somewhere else. But from there, you'll be able to get anywhere you need to be," Wynkoop said.
Down the road, the goal is to fly passengers to other destinations.
"We believe that there's an opportunity to one day attract a low cost carrier whether it's a Spirit, or an Allegiant, or someone like that with travel locations," Wynkoop said
Mayor Dennis is excited to have this option ready for the people of West Lafayette, and the Greater Lafayette area.
"To be able to have an airport just down the road from where they live is going to be so convenient," he said. "And to have a carrier that will have connections to anywhere in the world will be so convenient for people to plan, for people to have that connectivity to their family they so desperately need."