New tea shop opens on Main Street in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown has a new shop unlike any others in the area. Flying High Tea shop brings teas from all over the world right to Main Street.
Husband and wife duo Twila and Woody Ortiz own the new, which opened in February.
Twila Ortiz says she got the idea after the pandemic hit and she was looking for a new job.
After going to the Las Vegas Tea Expo last year, she and her husband decided to make the idea a reality.
The official grand opening event is the weekend of April 14.
"Originally our idea was to do something that was a lot smaller in scale, but opportunities happened, and we pivoted," Twila Ortiz says. "So in addition to a tea shop, we're also a brunch restaurant, and, of course, we do high tea. And in the very near future we have an event space that will be open."
A new brunch spring menu will come out in April. The owners say they're excited to bring something new to downtown Lafayette.