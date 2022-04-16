New store is owner's dream come true

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new store in Lafayette seeks to sell trendy fashions at reasonable prices.
News 18 checked out Rita's Closet, a second-hand boutique store where fashion and accessories are previously owned and gently used.
Owner David Alvarez told News 18 that he is quite selective about what he sells. He knows a thing or two about fashion having worked for Michael Kors and Gucci in the past.
Rita's Closet tries to cater to men and women, young and old, at a bargain.
"I like to see people happy, you know. Excited to wear a dress that they bought," Alvarez said.
The locally owned business named after Alvarez's mother opened 5 months ago. The boutique is open every day except Friday and Sunday.