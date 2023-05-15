New rules for high school basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school basketball will look a tad bit different this upcoming year thanks to some new rules that have been put in place.
The most significant rule changes the National Federation of State High School Associations have introduced have to deal with free throws and fouls.
According to the Federation, teams will now shoot an automatic two free throws when they're in the bonus.
In order to get into the bonus, the opposing team will have to commit five fouls in one quarter. Once that quarter comes to a close the team’s fouls will be “reset.”
The Federation cites that the reason for these rule changes has to do with safety when it comes to rebounding.
The new rules will be in place for the 2023 basketball season.
