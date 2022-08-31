 Skip to main content
New renderings released for Ross-Ade Stadium renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There are some big plans for Ross-Ade Stadium and we have our hands on the renderings.

Following just after the completion of the 2022 football season, Ross-Ade Stadium is getting a face lift. Purdue University announced set plans for Phase 1 of its stadium renovations earlier on Wednesday.

The first phase alone comes at a cost of $45.4 million. The start of renovations to Ross-Ade includes the long awaited completion of the South End Zone. The new seating will be used as a dedicated student section, as well as marching band seating.

Along with this, the university also plans to add an player entrance from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex, a student-athlete dining facility, and new premium seating opportunities for fans. 

Purdue Football head coach, Jeff Brohm told News 18 that the additions and renovations to Ross-Ade Stadium will enhance the student-athlete experience on and off the field. Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mike Bobinski said that the transformation of Ross-Ade Stadium is an important step in strengthening Purdue's national prominence and football success. 

These renovations will come just in time for the stadium's 100th anniversary. The South End Zone addition that will make Ross-Ade a complete bowl seems like a great way to kick off a milestone season. 

The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday with a home opener against Penn State.

