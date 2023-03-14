New ranks mark new era for Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city's fire department is in the midst of a new era as many longtime firefighters hang up their helmets.
As we've reported, Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brian Alkire will replace current Chief Richard Doyle when he retires in June.
Alkire plans to appoint Capt. Jamason Blacker as the new deputy chief, replacing current Deputy Chief Steve Butram, who is retiring in January of 2024.
Alkire started his career with Sheffield Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was badly burned in 1996 when a garage collapsed on top of him.
He returned to the job after a long recovery and was hired in 2000 by Lafayette Fire Department, where he steadily rose through the ranks.
He calls his upcoming promotion surreal and overwhelming. He notes he has big boots to fill, referring to Doyle as a respected mentor.
"No new changes right off the bat," he says. "I want to get settled in, listen to the concerns of all the troops, meet with the chief officers and come up with a plan to move forward."
LFD's transitional period includes relocating the department's headquarters this spring from North Fourth Street to Lafayette Police Department's current offices in City Hall.
LPD will move into the new Public Safety Center under construction across the street.
"A lot of change," Alkire says. "We've got a large recruit class planned, a lot of new promotions, a lot of younger guys promoting up, a lot of older guys retiring. A lot of change in the Lafayette Fire Department."
The changes started Tuesday as LFD pinned three new sergeants and three new lieutenants.
Officials also swore in new Assistant Chief of Special Operations Cody Roby to replace retiring Randy Evans.
Roby started with LFD in 2016 and most recently held the rank of sergeant. He was also part of the special rescue and water rescue teams.
He describes special operations as a mixed bag of several different disciplines.
"Virtually, our technical rescue and all of the other disciplines there, is anything outside the regular, everyday runs we have," he says. "If it's outside of that scope, those specialty teams get called in to handle it."
Roby credits Evans for moving LFD's specialty teams forward.
"I just want to keep our teams moving in a forward, positive direction; provide as much leadership, guidance as I can; and build those, and strengthen those, community relations we have with other agencies," he says.
LFD also recently said goodbye to longtime administrative assistant Samantha Raderstorf, who is retiring after 17 years with the department.