New playgrounds planned for Arlington, Munger parks

Arlington Park rendering

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arlington and Munger parks will be getting brand new playgrounds, park officials said this week.

Lafayette parks Supt. Claudine Laufman decided to renovate the playgrounds after securing two community development block grants they decided to do some renovations on local playgrounds.

Laufman says the parks have seen a lot of play in their days, but their aging has become apparent and were in most need of renovations.

“We'll really focus on a lot of climbing, and the playground will have a molecular bay and some areas for exploration for kids who don't necessarily want to be climbing all over things, so that will be a neat addition,” Laufman says.

The playground at Munger Park to be built first, followed by the one at Arlington Park. Laufman hopes to have both done by 2024.

