New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central Indiana. Snow may be intense at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&