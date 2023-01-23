New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership.
The leadership that has taken over is bringing new programs, new fields and new opportunities to the community.
CEO of Legacy Sports Club, Trey Rohrman shared the team's overall vision for what they want the complex to be.
“When we saw this opportunity to buy an established business with the opportunity to improve in the programs and our offerings, we were super excited to really put our focus around youth development, men's and women's development and multiple fields sports, not just soccer. You know, we have a lot of awesome things going on here.”
Since taking ownership, renovations have been made to and around the complex. Including Batting cages and the Legends room; An upstairs bar and venue for Birthday parties, business meetings and more.
A lot has already been done to update the two building complex, but the biggest renovations will be ready this coming spring.
“We have about seven acres to the east of our buildings that we're going to develop as outdoor game practice space. We resurfaced our existing game field, and then we're in the process right now of acquiring additional eight acres. To put in more fields,” Said CFO David Sharp.
While a lot of physical changes are taking place, values and a new mission are among some of the biggest developments in the works
President of Legacy Sports Club, Donte Wilburn is passionate about cultivating a culture for kids to learn important life skills that translate off the field.
“Our vision is to create great athletes on the field and off the field. And that's what we're here to do. We kind of look at the art facility. As David had mentioned, how many things that we're doing to renovate is a way for parents, grandparents, and spectators to come see their child become the best they can be.”
One of the more unique new features is the opportunity for family and friends to watch the kids they support and love play even if they are across the country. Games at Legacy Sports will be shown through a subscription based streaming service called ‘Live Barn’. The stream makes it possible for those who can’t be physically present to still cheer on their athlete.
Another big component coming to the complex is the effort to make sports accessible to all children. Legacy Sports is trying to make this idea a reality through sponsorships.
“If you're a local business and you want to help kids play the game that they love. We have local sponsorship opportunities that if you sponsor a space here, that you will be able to fund a child to be able to play for no cost, the game that they love and help those that are in need. So that's a pretty amazing thing that we're doing also,” Said Wilburn.
Legacy Sports Club, still in the process of renovations, is already open to the public. To find out about different sports leagues or programs like the ‘Little Kickers Academy’, you can visit their website here.