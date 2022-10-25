New on-field manager announced for Lafayette Aviators

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There is a change coming to the Lafayette Aviator's on-field staff this upcoming season. Jamie Sailors is the new field manager.
Sailors was drafted by the Cardinals in 1993 where he had the second most strikeouts while on a minor league affiliate. He also brings some Prospect League experience.
Sailors coached four seasons for the Danville Dans and was the Purdue pitching coach from 2006 to 2008. Before that he coached at University of Wisconsin, Platteville.
Currently Sailors teaches at Logansport Community Schools.
You can check out Sailors and the Aviators at Loeb Stadium this summer.