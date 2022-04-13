New law will remove DNR oversight of dams near city of Peru

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New law will remove DNR oversight of dams near city of Peru

  • Updated
PERU, Ind. (AP) — Homeowners in a lake-filled housing development in northern Indiana will no longer be on the hook for major repairs to six aging dams under a new state law.

An amended law that takes effect July 1 removes the state Department of Natural Resources' jurisdiction over the dams at the Hidden Hills housing addition near the city of Peru, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Larry West, who owns property on one of the dams, said the cost to make repairs under DNR regulations would have been up to $4 million. But now the dams' maintenance costs will be around $100,000.

“We’re going to do what has to be done, and not just satisfy a big wish list from the DNR,” West said.

Dams previously fell under DNR jurisdiction if they met one of three criteria. But the amended statute now requires dams to meet two of those criteria to fall under DNR’s jurisdiction.

West said the Hidden Hills dams are over 20 feet high but don’t fit the other criteria, meaning the DNR will no longer dictate how the structures are repaired or maintained.

Hidden Hills property owners were left having to pay for major repairs after the Indiana Supreme Court declined in November 2020 to take up a state appeals court ruling which found they were fully responsible for dams’ maintenance.

The DNR said the property owners had failed to maintain the dams and keep them in safe condition.

