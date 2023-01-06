New Lafayette fire engine gets welcome ceremony

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Firehouse number eight has some brand-new wheels. Thursday morning the new Engine 8 had its welcome home ceremony.
These new engines are safer for firefighters and more efficient. New engine 8 has tire chains so getting to calls in bad weather is easier as well as airbags and traction control like in your car.
One of the most advanced features is the new light system. The lights will dim at night and flash at full-brightness during the day.
This new engine is part of the larger plan of standardizing the fleet across Lafayette so it's easier for responders to fight fires.
"When it's very early in the morning they get woke up and they're driving the truck for the first time, they know by muscle-memory where those switches are," said Department Chief Steve Butram.
Old engine eight was in service longer than 20 years, which according to fire leadership is less than ideal.
The old engine eight will go into reserve for the next five years.