New, improved exhibits coming to Columbian Park Zoo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several new and improved exhibits are planned for the Columbian Park Zoo.
The aging eagle enclosure will be upgraded with more viewing points.
The river otter pond will also get additional viewing points and an new water filtration system.
Zoo Director Neil Dale is also planning a new, standalone primate building in an empty, grassy part of the zoo.
He's working with an architect to design the multi-species exhibit and offer a unique experience for viewers.
"I think there's always been a big interest, especially with the spider monkeys," Dale says. "If you go back in the day, everybody still talks about 'Monkey Island.' We want to create something that's even better than what they remember Monkey Island being."
The zoo is in the planning and design phase for these new and renovated exhibits.
Dale says construction could start in late 2024 or early 2025.