New Hotel Construction Progressing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The area on Sachem Boulevard and Sachem Court off Sagamore Parkway has seen many developments over the last few years, and with that comes two new hotels, and a new road.
News 18 previously reported, two hotels totaling $10 million are being built on Sachem Boulevard. A new road was also being planned to run through the area.
The construction of the hotels has started, and the road is complete.
"Just an expansion of more beds and more guest housing out there. Air BNB's have been in the news but this also gives but this gives transient guests or guests to West Lafayette more spaces to stay when they come to visit," West Lafayette Building Commissioner Chad Spitznagle said.
Spitznagle said there is a lack in updated hotels in the area.
"The Sheraton by Four Points is a bit outdated, and I think there's some ownership transfer out there. So we're still needing some beds out that way," he said.
Aside from the hotels, the new road construction is complete. It will connect to Cumberland Avenue. This comes after much debate on whether the city should add more stop lights to Sagamore Parkway.
"This back entrance if you will on Cumberland gives another option to maneuver westbound off of Sagamore Parkway," he said.
This is in effort to relieve traffic on Sagamore.
The goal of this project is to provide more options for people wanting to stay closer to campus.
"Just getting those developed , getting more options off of campus and for residents of West Lafayette is clutch for us," Spitznagle said.
The hotels will be done vertically in the next couple days. Crews will be working on the rest of the building throughout the summer and fall.
Spitznagle expects a delivery date at this time next year.