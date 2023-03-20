New Holland and Raven Industries give new technology to Rossville FFA

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Rossville FFA students will be receiving a new precision agricultural simulator, thanks to New Holland and Raven Industries.
Rossville FFA Advisory, Brittany Need, says the new technology will give students a great hands-on learning experience.
“It allows them to act is if they are the one driving the tractor and they can watch their progress, their yields, they can look at rainfall, and all sorts of things they can monitor on the screen,” said Need. “There’s also a GPS that will allow them to track their progress to see where they’ve been in the field.”
New Holland and Raven Industries teamed up to select 11 different FFA chapters throughout the country.
New Holland Employee, Nicole Ranstead, says Rossville’s FFA program was the only one in Indiana selected.
“The decided to give this precision system to 11 FFA chapters throughout the U.S,” said Ranstead. “The students feel like they’re in the cab of whatever piece of equipment and get that full experience.”
Need says they filled out the application and were so excited when they found out they won.
“It was a really pleasant surprise,” said Need. “We’re really thankful for the opportunity.”
Need says their FFA program is so excited for the new technology. She says the Rossville FFA program has never had something like this.
“We have been very fortunate to have a lot of community support and a lot of really cool opportunities for our students, but this is the first time that we’ve had something like this,” said Need. “So we are really excited to get to use that in a wide variety of our classes.”
Need says the ag simulator will give students new opportunities they’ve never experienced before.
Need says it will give them a look into the future.
“It will allow them to see how it relates to the real life of seeing where you’ve been, seeing the automation that can take place in a tractor,” said Need. “I mean there’s just so much technology that is used now.”
Rossville FFA member Garrett Miller comes from a farming family that already uses New Holland and Raven Equipment.
He’s excited to use the new technology and apply it on the farm.
“This is like more than first-hand experience for me,” said Miller. “I will be able to take this home to the farm and apply it to our tractors and equipment more specifically than say anybody else.”
New Holland Employee, Nicole Ranstead, says the company wanted to recognize FFA members and provide them with new learning opportunities.
“Technology is growing and the precision industry has taken off in the last even 10 years, so we realize the need to expand the kids opportunities and help them realize there’s more in agriculture than just working on a farm.”
Need says it’s a virtual experience similar to a video game concept.
“They’re excited and we’re all just excited,” said Need. “I’m just really excited for them to make the connection and to have that partnership with New Holland.”