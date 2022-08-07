New hair salon sets up shop in Tippecanoe Mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A new hair salon has set up shop in the Tippecanoe Mall. The owner hopes to help you create a whole new you.
"It's something that I've been wanting to do pretty much my entire hair career. It was just finding the right location for me and finding the right time," said Owner Colin Teckenbrock.
Teckenbrock, 21 years old, has always had a passion for hair. He took his passion to the next level by opening a salon called Fox Hair Studio.
"I feel like with how crazy the world has been lately and everything going on in life in general I feel like having an all inclusive welcoming space that everyone feels comfortable in was really important for me to create," said Teckenbrock.
The name of the salon, Fox Hair Studio is a play off of Colin's drag name, Veronica Fox and his drag venue The Fox's Den. Colin said he learned how to do hair at young age and it's been rewarding for him ever since.
"It's therapeutic for me because I get to help other people feel good about themselves and it's kind of like my artistic outlet to do it full time, " said Teckenbrock. "It's kind of cool to say I am a full time artist in a way and then as well as able to create that space for other stylist that do the same thing."
