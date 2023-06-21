New Frankfort Police Station Opens

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) - The Frankfort Police station has a new, state of the art facility they now call home.
The city of Frankfort cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony on June 21. They welcomed the community into the $10 million facility. Mayor of Frankfort, Judith Sheets, said this is a great day for the city of Frankfort.
According to Sheets, officer's safety is a major concern after working out of the old building for more than 30 years.
"This new facility is going to give our officers a place to be safe, to be secure which was really important," Sheets said.
Frankfort Police Chief, Scott Shoemaker, said there are a lot of things this facility has that they didn't have before.
"We have secure interview rooms which in our old building we did not. We have a monitoring crime lab here. We have an evidence processing room. In our last, it was a tiny little table in a hallway in the basement. Now it's an entire room," he said.
Not only are the resources and equipment upgrades going to enhance the way police operate, but Shoemaker believes it will boost morale. He said there is a direct correlation between morale and production.
"When the morale is good on the inside, the work outside on the streets is improved," Shoemaker said.
Staff and officers will have access to a full gym inside the building.
"We have a brand new fitness center with double the space, and brand new equipment," Shoemaker said. "We encourage and allow everyone to work out from office staff to the patrol officer to work out on duty."
Mayor Sheets is excited for the upgrades coming to the police department.
"The technology is going to be a lot better. We have great training facilities, and that's one thing we want for our officers is good equipment, and good training," Sheets said.
FPD is wasting no time moving in and getting to work. Shoemaker said he will get his first chance to sit in his new office tomorrow. They will start working out of the new building at 6:00 in the morning on June 22.