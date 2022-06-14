New four-way stops added to West Lafayette neighborhood

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- West Lafayette residents may notice some new stop signs in the Bar Barry Heights Neighborhood.
West Lafayette Public Works Director Ben Anderson said it's been in the works for a while.
The new four-way stops are are Covington and Essex streets and Covington and Barlow streets.
Both intersections used to be two-way stops.
He said Covington has been a cut-through for drivers.
However, he said it was an issue before recent construction.
"It's been many, many, many years of requests, and it didn't just happen because of the road project," said Anderson. "It's something that's been requested by the neighborhood to try to keep traffic under control and eliminate some confusion."
Anderson said the four-way stops may clear up some confusion to those who may be new to the neighborhood.