New Event 'Summer on the Square' Planned to be Annual

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier Saturday, Main Street in Lafayette hosted a new Farmer's Market-like event.
Food trucks, boutiques, art, and other goods filled the streets as vendors circled the courthouse.
The event occurred in Historic Downtown Lafayette this morning until 2 p.m.
One of the founders of this event Nolan Willhite said they branched off from the Farmer's Market because it helps the vendors more.
It also was well-received by the crowds.
"Seeing people just having fun and supporting other small local businesses makes me really, really happy. All the businesses that I've talked to today seem to be doing really well which makes my heart happy. As a small business owner myself...seeing people thrive, and like smile and there are so many kids here having fun. We have a bounce house, they're playing in the fountain, which makes me really happy too...We just kind of wanted to use our court house square more. It doesn't get utilized very often, and we're really, really fortunate to have such a beautiful square...I think any community event that we have, it just brings the community together, which is what I think downtown is all about. The downtown area just wants to be together, and have fun, and it's going to bring so many more people downtown having more events," he said.
Willhite says they hope to make this annually and add a Christmas Market in the future.
